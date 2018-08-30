My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on August 30

After 2 poor outings, Team India managed to win the 3rd Test with ease by 203 runs. It was a do or die encounter which India handled really well, credits to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli for showing exceptional performance.

The 4th Test match at Rose Bowl would once again be a do or die game for India. England, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the 5-match series. Though they have the lead over India from their victories in the first and second Tests, it surely won't be an easy task for them to dismantle a well-settled Indian unit.

Best economical pick - A lot of people have questioned Hardik Pandya's place in the side for the Tests, however, he has proven them wrong with a noteworthy performance in the third test. He picked up his first ever five-fer in the first innings, followed by blistering run a ball 52 in second innings. He proved a real headache for the English batsmen and is expected to continue his momentum in the upcoming Test as well.

Top captains & vice captains - The Indian Captain Virat Kohli has been in the form of his life and this time got full support from the team as well. He has been the best batsman of the side in the series so far. The charismatic batsman went on to score his 23rd century as India went on to dominate England in the third Test. He will look to continue his ominous best and get a couple of big knocks under his belt in the fourth Test as well. Jos Buttler didn't have the greatest of the series until he came out blazing in the third Test. Right from being the last man standing for England in the 1st innings to scoring an aggressive hundred in the 2nd innings, Buttler had a decent third test.

Smart pick - Sam Curran was impressive with both bat and ball in the first two tests of the series. Unfortunately, he had to make way for Stokes in the third test. With Woakes having an ordinary performance in the third test, there is a strong possibility of him being replaced by Curran. Curran being a left arm seamer provides variation to the pace attack. He is equally good with the bat as well.

Cautious Pick - Alastair Cook has not been in good form for England for almost a year now. In the three Test matches against India, he has scored just 80 runs in five innings at an average of 16. He hasn't used his feet at all to the Indian pacers and hence has nicked the ball a couple of times. Being a good player of spin bowling, he has surprisingly got out to Ashwin twice in the three Test matches so far.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant