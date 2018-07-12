My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on July 12

India will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the ODI series against England after their 2-1 T20I series triumph. India won the T20I series by 2-1 margin, but the ODI series will present new challenges as England are the No 1 ODI team in the world. England would look to avenge the T20I series loss and go hard at India in the ODI series.

India have the resources to stop England on their path. But England are a dangerous ODI team and would be hurting from the T20I series loss. Our vote for the first ODI goes to England who will be charged up to get an early lead in the ODI series.

Best economical pick - The flamboyant England pener Jason Roy gave the side some good starts in the T20I series. After failing to convert his starts into a big one in the first two matches, Roy scored a brilliant 67 in the final T20I. He is in great touch at the moment, a player to watch out for the ODI series.

Top captains & vice captains - Skipper Virat Kohli has always been India's Mr. Consistent and therefore, the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. He is someone whom no Indian fan can imagine the team without. ODI format has been Kohli's forte and the England team will be aware of the huge danger that the stylish right-hand batsman poses.

Jos Buttler was England's leading run-scorer with 117 runs in the T20I series. He scored 69 in Manchester in an innings where the rest of his teammates crumbled like nine pins to the guile of Kuldeep Yadav. He has been in superb touch in the ODI's too. Buttler scored a hunderd in the last ODI he played against Australia. A player to watch out for this ODI series.

Smart pick - Mr. 200, Hitman or Rohit Sharma, whatever you may call him, he is the backbone of any high scoring Indian innings. With the kind of reputation he has built for himself at that position and the kind of improvement and consistency he has shown over the last one and a half years, he is certain to open the innings and his fans would definitely be hoping to see another 200 from him this series. He is yet to show the same consistency and class outside of India, or rather, outside the subcontinent, and would be itching to correct that.

Cautious Pick - The English skipper Eoin Morgan had a horrendous T20 series as a batsman. Morgan scored a meagre 30 runs in three innings and looked completely out of sorts. He will need to improve his performance in the ODIs.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Willey, Hardik Pandya, Alex Hales, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina