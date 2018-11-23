MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Australia vs India on November 23

The T20I series between Australia and India couldn't have got off to a better start with the first match going down the wire at The Gabba in Brisbane. Moreover, the hosts winning the series opener has set up the series beautifully and has given a wake-up call to India who were the overwhelming favourites to win the contest in the shortest format.

Aaron Finch and his men walked the talk of turning it around after a loss against South Africa. They came out with a plan the other day and executed those perfectly. India didn't have a good day on the field and they will definitely want to make amends quickly to make a comeback. Virat Kohli himself wasn't up to the mark with the bat as well and dropping once catch. The must-win scenario might spur the best out of him and the other players which will make the contest interesting.

Best economical pick - Adam Zampa, the Man of the Match, was effortlessly Australia's best bowler in the first T20I. Rahul became his first victim and he also accounted for the prized scalp of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the 11th over when the Aussies needed some quick wickets. The leg-break bowler finished with jaw-dropping figures of 4-0-22-2 on a strip which didn't have much to offer for the bowlers.

Top captains & vice captains - Rohit Sharma scored his fourth T20I century earlier, but apart from that, he has been a tad indifferent. Even in the last match, he didn't look at ease before being dismissed by left-armer Jason Behrendroff. India would be looking up to the seasoned campaigner to deliver the goods. Rohit undoubtedly has the ability to win matches single-handedly for the national team. Rohit's opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan was at his absolute best in the first T20I as he smashed 76 runs in just 42 balls. It looked as if India might win the game on a canter with Dhawan out there. Shikhar is a definite pick for the Second T20I.

Smart pick - Glenn Maxwell hasn't had the best of times of late. But he was in a different zone in the 1st T20i with the willow in hand. He came to bat after Finch's dismissal and raced away to 46 runs from 24 balls with four sixes. The right-hander smacked Krunal for three sixes in the bowler's final over.

Cautious Pick - Krunal Pandya had a horrible time at the Gabba. He was hammered by Glenn Maxwell all over the park as he didn't vary his pace against him and ended up bowling in the all-rounder's arc. In 4 overs, Pandya gave away 55 runs at an economy rate of 13.75. Krunal also couldn't contribute anything with the bat when the team needed him to step up in those crucial last two overs of the match.

My XI - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Chris Lynn, Lokesh Rahul