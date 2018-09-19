MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs Pakistan on September 19

After a thumping victory against Hong Kong by eight wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan are set to cross swords with their arch-rivals India at the same venue. The clash is considered to be the most intensified among all the group matches.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli has an impressive record against the Men in Green, but he won't be a part of the marquee encounter. In the meantime, the power-packed Indian batting lineup has been touted to be weakened due to Kohli's absence and many of the players from the opposition has talked about taking advantage of his absence from the playing eleven. As far as the multi-nation extravaganza is concerned, both India and Pakistan have won five matches each in event ever since its inception back in 1984.

Best economical pick - Usman Khan was absolutely on fire against Hong Kong and kept troubling the batsmen with the pace and bounce that he extracted off the pitch. He would be high on confidence. Although he walked off the field, he is deemed to be fit for this match.

Top captains & vice captains - Shikhar Dhawan has scored his 14th ODI hundred in just 105 innings in India's opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup against Hong Kong. With a healthy career average of above 45 as an Indian opener, Dhawan is certainly the man of big tournaments. Although the hundred came against a meek Hong Kong side who lost their ODI status in March (but were granted temporary ODI status for this tournament only), it is just a mere replication of the feats Dhawan has achieved over the years as an Indian opener.

Fakhar Zaman has been a revelation for Pakistan in ODIs as he averages around 73 in ODI's. The last time these two sides played, Fakhar got a match-winning hundred for his side. He scores runs at a quick rate and has the ability to play a match-defining inning. He will look to repeat the same heroics against India when these two sides face off on Wednesday.

Smart pick - Kuldeep Yadav has an incredible record in his 23-match career and batsmen have found it difficult to effectively read him. However, he is yet to play a match against Pakistan and it will be interesting to see how Sarfraz's men handle his guile and trajectory. The 23-year-old was also the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI series against England with nine wickets from three matches.

Cautious Pick - Mohammad Amir hasn't had the best of time of late in national colours. He went wicketless against a not-so-strong batting lineup. Thus far, the 26-year-old has picked five wickets against India in four matches.

My XI - Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Fakhar Zaman (Vice-Captain), Usman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shoaib Malik, Kedar Jadhav, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul