MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs West Indies on November 1

After a thumping 224-run victory in the fourth ODI at Mumbai, India and the West Indies will lock horns for the final ODI on November 1 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India lead the series 2-1 after four matches with the second ODI ending in a nail-biting tie.

Fireworks can be expected in the final ODI as the Windies will want to make a statement of intent and end the ODI series on a high. India, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their winning run in ODI bilateral tournaments at home, which stretches back to their 3-2 win against New Zealand in 2016.

Best economical pick - Indian young bright prospect Khaleel Ahmed has been doing a decent job for India. He has picked up 5 wickets in his last 3 ODIs and has been exceptional in the last ODI. He's an interesting pick available at salary 8.

Top captains & vice captains - Run machine Virat Kohli has been outstanding with his bat in this series continuing his great form. He has scored 3 consecutive hundreds in first 3 ODIs and missed out on 4th having a rare failure in the 4th ODI. But still He is a wonderful pick available at salary 11.

The Hitman Rohit Sharma is the 2nd best in this series scoring 2 big hundreds and looks in good form. He is dangerous once he gets a good start. Even though he didn't get much runs in 2nd and 3rd ODI he is nevertheless an awesome pick available at salary 10.

Smart pick - West Indies' captain Jason Holder is a great asset for his team making contributions with both Bat and Ball. He has scored useful runs down the order and picked couple of crucial wickets in crunch times. He is a good grab available at salary 9.

Cautious Pick - Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been struggling with his shot selection lately, he has been getting starts but has failed to convert them into big innings. He isn't a recommended pick available at salary 9.5.

My XI - Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Shai Hope(WK), Ambati Rayudu, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell.