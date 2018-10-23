MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs West Indies on October 24

We all expected the India vs West Indies ODI series to go the same way as the Test series. Instead we witnessed an entertaining game on Sunday (October 21).

After putting the visitors to bat, the Indian bowlers were a little off, especially early on in the innings, with West Indies putting forth a target of 322 runs for India. But the Indian batting attack made sure there was no upset as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma powered the hosts to an eight-wicket victory.

Now the focus shifts to Visakhapatnam, where West Indies hope to build on the first match and maybe work the Indian batsmen a little more this time. West Indies were good in the first ODI, especially while batting. But it was the brilliance of two really talented players that took the game away from the Caribbeans.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are forces of nature and can dictate any game any time. West Indies can only hope they do everything right while restricting these two in the batting and will be keen to sneak in a win on Wednesday (October 24).

Best economical pick - Shimron Hetmyer scored a fantastic knock of 106 runs in the first ODI, which is his third century in this format of the game. Playing in only his 13th ODI, Hetmyer becomes the fastest player to score 3 ODI centuries. The young man from Guyana is a very talented player in this team. From the start, he looked to dominate every bowler and never let anybody settle.

Top captains & vice captains - Captain Virat Kohli has scored another century while chasing in this format. His aggressive cricket in the first ODI helped his team to chase the massive total with 47 balls to spare. With the kind of form he is having, he might score a couple of hundreds in this series.

Rohit Sharma was in exceptional form during the first ODI against Windies in Guwahati. After losing his partner early in the chasing, he played the perfect ODI innings as he smashed 152 runs which included 15 fours and 6 sixes. He would look to score two more centuries in this series.

Smart pick - Yuzvendra Chahal has become India's important member in the limited-overs format. In the first ODI against Windies, he picked up three wickets by conceding just 41 in the allotted 10 overs. He would look to continue the same performances in the remainder of the series. Along with his partner, Kuldeep Yadav, he could trouble the oppositions in the next ODI.

Cautious Pick - Mohammad Shami was back into ODI set up after a long gap. He did manage to pick up 2 wickets but had no control over his bowling. He conceded 81 runs in his 10 overs in the first ODI. This is the third time he conceded over 80 runs in ODIs.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashley Nurse, Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell