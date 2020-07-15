Cricket
Neither Rohit Sharma, nor Virat Kohli; Rishabh Pant's favourite batting partner is MS Dhoni

By

New Delhi, July 15: Team India's young wicketkeeper-batsman has picked former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite batting partner. The talented left-handed batsman admitted that he doesn't get a lot of chance to bat with Dhoni, but he tries to make of the opportunities whenever it does happen.

Pant was touted as MS Dhoni's successor as wicketkeeper-batsman, but he due to his poor performances with the bat, the Delhi-cricketer has been replaced behind the stumps by KL Rahul in limited-overs formats.

Pant also gave an insight into what it is like to be on the non-striker's end with Dhoni. He also hailed the Ranchi cricketer's ability during high-pressure chases.

"My favourite batting partner is Mahi bhai (Dhoni) but I don't get a chance to bat with him too often. If he's out there, everything seems sorted. He will tell you the plan and you just have to follow his lead. The way his mind works is incredible, especially during chases," Pant said during an interaction with Delhi Capitals on their Twitter handle.

Pant also stated that he enjoys batting with senior batsmen in the team. Lavishing praise on skipper Virat Kohli and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Pant said he has different chemistry with them on the field.

"I enjoy batting even with Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai... whenever you're batting with any of these seniors, it's a different experience. You have fun with them...you realise how their mind works. It's different chemistry... even with (Shreyas) Iyer and Shiki bhai (Shikhar Dhawan) in the IPL," Pant added.

Pant was recently seen practising in the nets with veteran batsman Suresh Raina, who had posted a video on Instagram.

"Let's start the day Rishabh Pant," 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina said in the post and in another post added: "Work hard, Never give up & get rewarded."

(With inputs from agencies)

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
