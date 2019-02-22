Cricket

New Zealand call up Todd Astle for Bangladesh Tests

By Pti
New Zealand spinner Todd Astle
Wellington, February 22: Spinner Todd Astle will resume his stop-start Test career against Bangladesh after beating Ajaz Patel for a spot in New Zealand's 13-man squad to face Bangladesh next week, selectors said on Friday (February 22).

Astle was the only change in the squad that defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in December to claim an unprecedented fourth Test series in a row for New Zealand.

Selector Gavin Larsen admitted it was "a tough call" to drop Patel, who was outstanding against Pakistan in the UAE.

"It's great though to have Todd fit again and we're keen to see what his wrist-spin can offer in New Zealand conditions, and he'll also bolster the batting," he said.

Astle, 32, made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2012, but since then has played only two more, most recently against England in March last year. The first of three Tests begins in Hamilton on February 28.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Will Young.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
