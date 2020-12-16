Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, wife Sarah Raheem welcome a baby girl

By

New Delhi, December 16: New Zealand star batsman and captain, Kane Williamson, and his wife Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl in their lives. The Kiwi cricketer took to his social media handles to announce the news and even shared an adorable image with his first child.

The 30-year-old cricketer took paternity leave to be with his wife and welcome their first child together. Williamson lead the New Zealand squad against West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at home.

ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson slips to the third spot in batsmen's list

The right-handed top-order batsman scored a mammoth 251, his career-best figure, against the Windies in the opening Test match which his team won by an innings and 134 runs. Williamson missed the second Test match to be with his pregnant wife but the Blackcaps didn't miss their captain and batting mainstay for they won the match by an innings and 12 runs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

Williamson, however, slipped a spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after the conclusion of the second Test held at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The stylish batsman - slipped to the third spot in the latest rankings after equalling with India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is now 9 points ahead of Kane Williamson, who is having 877 rating points.

More KANE WILLIAMSON News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Green set for pink ball Test debut
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More