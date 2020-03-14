Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson in isolation, to be tested for Coronavirus

By
NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson in isolation
NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson in isolation

Wellington, March 14: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps' opening one-day international against Australia, team officials said.

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.

"In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI," New Zealand Cricket said late Friday.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined." The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.

Fans had been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors. Later the series itself has been postponed.

More LOCKIE FERGUSON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue