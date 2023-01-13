New Zealand tour of India: Mitchell Santner to lead BlackCaps in T20I series; here's full squad

New Zealand - who are currently playing an ODI series in Pakistan - are touring India next week to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting January 18. The ODI series between the Men in Blue and BlackCaps starts January 18 and it will be followed by the T20Is, starting January 27.

New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule and venue

The opening T20I will be held in Ranchi on January 27, while the second T20I will be played in Lucknow on January 29. Ahmedabad will host the third and final match of the series on February 1.

New Zealand T20I squad for India series

Santner - the spin bowling all-rounder - will lead New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who opted out of the series.

Left-arm seamer Lister has been called up to the squad for the first time, while paceman Henry Shipley is in line for a T20I debut after making his ODI bow against Pakistan this week.

Santner is among nine players selected who featured in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, where New Zealand were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said of Lister's inclusion: "Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces' leading wicket-taker in T20 and List A cricket.

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting."

The squad also features T20 specialist batters as Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell. Senior bowler Ish Sodhi will be sharing the spin duties alongside skipper Santner. While the pace department comprises names like Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, etc.

New Zealand T20I squad for the tour of India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.