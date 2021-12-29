New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Date, Venue, Timings, How to watch live telecast on Amazon Prime Video

Team News: New Zealand

New Zealand will have formidable players like Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson, among others, alongside stand-in captain Tom Latham. New Zealand are currently placed at the sixth spot in the latest WTC points table with 16 points. The Blackcaps started their journey in the next WTC cycle with a two-Test series against India in India, which they lost 1-0. The Kiwis had drawn the opening Test in Kanpur but lost the second Test in Mumbai.

The Bangladesh team will have Mominul Haque as its captain while Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Abu Jayed, among others, will be a part of the team. Up until now, New Zealand and Bangladesh have played in 15 test matches, with New Zealand coming out victorious 12 times, and the other three games being drawn.

Bangladesh will be starting their WTC cycle with the series against New Zealand and would be hoping to start it on a positive note down under.

Venue:

The first test match in the series is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga from 1-5 January. The second and final test match is scheduled to commence on 9 January and conclude on 13 January at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Where to watch:

The global streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, is the first streaming service in India to have secured exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board, and as a part of the multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket, international men's and women's cricket matches played in New Zealand - across ODI, T20 and tests - will be available exclusively on the platform.

How to watch matches on Amazon Prime Video:

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for "New Zealand Cricket" in the search bar.