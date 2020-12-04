New Zealand vs West Indies: Kane Williamson scores career best 251

Resuming at at overnight score of 97, Williamson clipped a single and then reached his first milestone of the day, his 22nd century, with a signature shot, rising up on his toes to punch a short ball from Kemar Roach to the boundary wide of point.

The 30-year-old already holds the record for the most number of Test hundreds by a Kiwi batsman with Ross Taylor (19) second in the list.

Kane Williamson, Tom Latham shine as Kiwis keep WI at bay on Day 1

He also brought up his double century with a boundary from Roach, a fluent cover drive which was another of the characteristic shots that peppered his innings.

The West Indies might have been having a good day at Seddon Park, if it had not been for Williamson, who stood almost single-handed against them.

The tourists picked up the wickets of Taylor (38), Henry Nicholls (7), Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (9) in the first two sessions with a bowling performance much improved on the first day when they won the toss and fielded.

But Williamson grinded out to register his highest score in Tests before mistiming a pull of Alzarri Joseph to be caught by Roston Chase at deep mid-wicket for a monumental 251 that came off 412 balls and was laced with 34 hits to the ropes and two over it.

His previous Test best was 242 against Sri Lanka at Wellington in 2015.

Willamson's effort is also the highest by a Kiwi batsman at Seddon Park.

#DidYouKnow Kane Williamson's 251 is the highest individual Test score by a @BLACKCAPS batsman at Seddon Park 💥



A new record made by the New Zealand skipper because he "kinda had to." 😉 pic.twitter.com/FcNHDvZjXw — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

Williamson had a dramatic let-off in the hour before tea. Having posted his double century from 369 balls in 554 minutes, he went on the offensive and hit two fours and a six from consecutive balls from Roach. He then edged the next ball from Roach to stand-in wicketkeeper Sharmarh Brooks.

Williamson began to walk from the ground but the television umpire intervened and called no-ball, indicating Roach had over-stepped and allowing Williamson a dramatic reprieve.

He had partnerships of 154 with Tom Latham for the second wicket, 83 with Taylor for the third and 94 for the seventh wik Kyle Jamieson.

(With inputs from Agencies)