Ngidi recalled by South Africa, Amla omitted from ODI squad

Seamer Ngidi has not featured for his country since November due to a knee injury but he has taken six wickets in two games for the Titans in the Momentum Cup since returning to fitness.

The 14-man Proteas squad also includes Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old bowler earning a maiden call-up.

Amla has been left out, though reports suggest he has not been dropped and that South Africa could instead by exploring options ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup in England.

The right-handed batsman scored am unbeaten century in the first match of the ODI series with Pakistan last month but then made more than 25 just once in the next four innings.

"It is great to have Lungi back in the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines caused by the injury he suffered in the white-ball series in Australia last year," said South Africa's convener of selectors Linda Zondi.

"His recent form for the Titans in the Momentum One-Day Cup has been most impressive and he is clearly match-fit for international cricket again."

South Africa face Sri Lanka in five ODIs hoping to exact a measure of revenge after losing 2-0 in the Test series.

JP Duminy, who has been troubled by a shoulder injury, has not been included for the first three matches but Zondi is hopeful he can return for the final two.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.