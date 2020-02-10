Bangladesh cricketers have a history of displaying ugly behaviour on the pitch: Here are a few instances

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh's Under-19 Cricket team scripted history by stunning favourites India in the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in a thrilling final. With this win, the Bangladesh colts a glorious chapter in their cricketing history for it was the first occasion when any team from the country lifted an ICC trophy.

However, the behaviour of over-enthusiastic Bangladesh players after the win and their altercation with their Indian counterparts following their win overshadowed their triumph.

While Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali showed more maturity than his age when he apologised for the "unfortunate incident" from his teammates, his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg dubbed it as 'dirty' and felt it is something that should not have happened.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Even when the match on, Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery. In fact, as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times on camera.

The behaviour of the young Bangladesh players came under a lot of scrutinies following the match as it was equally a subject of debate like their famous win at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

However, this isn't the first occasion when the Bangladesh cricketers got carried away on the pitch or showed a lack of sportsmanship. Even the senior national side has had its share of controversy and faced widespread criticism for taking the game too seriously and losing their cool. The behaviour of the senior cricketers, who are the idols of thousands of young Bangladesh cricketers, seems to have percolated down to juniors as well.

Here are a few instances when the Bangladesh cricketers or their fans got carried away with their expressions:

I thought it's the Bangladeshi side which showed the unnecessary adrenaline to the Indian counterparts.



Look at Bangladeshi players from the outside running into the face of Indian players and then pushing and shoving started.Everyone cant handle success pic.twitter.com/p0gz0gn30J — Corona Guebhora (@AlphaMaximus9) February 9, 2020 1. Bangladesh colts budge with Indian players As soon as the match between India and Bangladesh in U19 WC final ended, Bangladeshi players rushed to the ground and most of them kept displaying aggressive body language towards Indian players. The video of Bangladesh players unnecessarily provoking Indian players wasn't in good light. 2. Nidahas Trophy episode During the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka - which was a triangular T20I series between India, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka - the Bangladeshi cricketers irked Sri Lankan team as well as the fans with their behaviour. In what was a virtual semi-final to face India in the final of the series, the match saw yelling, shoving and finger-pointing culminated in a shattered dressing room door at the R Premadasa stadium on March 17, 2018. First, the then Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan entered into a war of words with the match-officials after which the game was halted for quite a while. A few Bangladeshi bench players - who were serving drinks to the players - also misbehaved with Sri Lankan cricketers on the ground during the match. Also, the players' over the top 'Nagin Dance' celebration after winning the game and later reports of shattering the dressing room door painted the nervy win from the Bangla Tigers as a brazen display of lack of sportsmanship. 3. Mushfiqur Rahim's distasteful tweet during T20 WC 2016 Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim displayed his unsporting behaviour after India lost their ICC World Twenty20 2016 semi-final to West Indies. Soon after West Indies won the game by 7 wickets, chasing down 193 at the Wankhede Stadium, Rahim took to Twitter to express his "happiness" that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team had been knocked out of the World T20 tournament. He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Happiness is this.....!!!!!! #ha ha ha....!!!! India lost in the semifinal" with a TV image of Dhoni speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony. 4. Bangladesh fan disrespects Dhoni Earlier in 2016, a picture of Bangladesh's right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed carrying the severed head of the then Indian limited-overs captain MS Dhoni went viral over social media. The picture was uploaded on micro-blogging site Twitter after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan to set up a summit clash with the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2016. The Men In Blue, however, responded on the field with their performance as they defeated Bangladesh in final at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to the dismay of Bangladesh cricket fans. 5. Bangladesh newspaper disrespects Team India In 2015 when Team India struggled to cope with pacer Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladesh newspaper had published a picture of half-shaved heads of the Indian players, in order to show the after-effects of Mustafizur's 'cutters'. A Bangla newspaper "Prothom Alo", in its Monday edition (Weekly humour magazine - "Rosh Alo"), published a distasteful advertisement which left Indian fans fuming. 6. Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian tricolour Ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the semi-finals in Champions Trophy 2017 an over enthusiastic Bangladeshi fan insulted the Indian National Flag on social media. The fan posted a photoshopped image on Twitter by draping Indian tricolour around a dog which was being attacked by a tiger - signified as Bangladesh. The literal translation of what's written with the image was: "It is going to be a great match."