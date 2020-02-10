Bangladesh cricketers have a history of displaying ugly behaviour on the pitch: Here are a few instances

|
1. Bangladesh colts budge with Indian players
As soon as the match between India and Bangladesh in U19 WC final ended, Bangladeshi players rushed to the ground and most of them kept displaying aggressive body language towards Indian players. The video of Bangladesh players unnecessarily provoking Indian players wasn't in good light.
2. Nidahas Trophy episode
During the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka - which was a triangular T20I series between India, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka - the Bangladeshi cricketers irked Sri Lankan team as well as the fans with their behaviour.
In what was a virtual semi-final to face India in the final of the series, the match saw yelling, shoving and finger-pointing culminated in a shattered dressing room door at the R Premadasa stadium on March 17, 2018.
First, the then Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan entered into a war of words with the match-officials after which the game was halted for quite a while.
A few Bangladeshi bench players - who were serving drinks to the players - also misbehaved with Sri Lankan cricketers on the ground during the match.
Also, the players' over the top 'Nagin Dance' celebration after winning the game and later reports of shattering the dressing room door painted the nervy win from the Bangla Tigers as a brazen display of lack of sportsmanship.
3. Mushfiqur Rahim's distasteful tweet during T20 WC 2016
Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim displayed his unsporting behaviour after India lost their ICC World Twenty20 2016 semi-final to West Indies.
Soon after West Indies won the game by 7 wickets, chasing down 193 at the Wankhede Stadium, Rahim took to Twitter to express his "happiness" that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team had been knocked out of the World T20 tournament.
He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Happiness is this.....!!!!!! #ha ha ha....!!!! India lost in the semifinal" with a TV image of Dhoni speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.
4. Bangladesh fan disrespects Dhoni
Earlier in 2016, a picture of Bangladesh's right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed carrying the severed head of the then Indian limited-overs captain MS Dhoni went viral over social media. The picture was uploaded on micro-blogging site Twitter after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan to set up a summit clash with the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2016.
The Men In Blue, however, responded on the field with their performance as they defeated Bangladesh in final at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to the dismay of Bangladesh cricket fans.
5. Bangladesh newspaper disrespects Team India
In 2015 when Team India struggled to cope with pacer Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladesh newspaper had published a picture of half-shaved heads of the Indian players, in order to show the after-effects of Mustafizur's 'cutters'. A Bangla newspaper "Prothom Alo", in its Monday edition (Weekly humour magazine - "Rosh Alo"), published a distasteful advertisement which left Indian fans fuming.
6. Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian tricolour
Ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the semi-finals in Champions Trophy 2017 an over enthusiastic Bangladeshi fan insulted the Indian National Flag on social media.
The fan posted a photoshopped image on Twitter by draping Indian tricolour around a dog which was being attacked by a tiger - signified as Bangladesh. The literal translation of what's written with the image was: "It is going to be a great match."