Cricket New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 13:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

NZ Women vs SL Women LIVE Streaming: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 moves ahead to its 15th fixture, where New Zealand Women take on Sri Lanka Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

New Zealand currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table, with one victory and two defeats so far. They come into this contest with renewed confidence after a commanding 100-run win over Bangladesh Women, where they successfully defended a total of 228 runs.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, find themselves struggling at the bottom end of the standings in seventh place, having lost both their matches in the tournament. Their most recent outing saw them go down by 89 runs against England Women, and their net run rate has dipped to -1.526.

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is known for being slightly two-paced, offering assistance to the spinners as the game progresses. Fast bowlers could also find movement early on with the new ball. Overall, fans can look forward to an intriguing battle between bat and ball in Colombo.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka H2H Record

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women have faced each other 16 times in One Day Internationals. Out of these encounters, New Zealand have won 13 matches, while Sri Lanka have managed to win only 2. One match ended with no result.

NZ-W vs SL-W Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch NZ vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 Match 15?

India

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Tuesday (October 14).

USA

The NZ vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Tuesday (October 14) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Wednesday (October 14).

Australia

Prime Video will show New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Wednesday (October 14).