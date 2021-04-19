On his birthday, KL Rahul urges fans to support the cause of life-long spinal injury

IPL Special Page

Rahul, who was celebrating his 29th birthday, has collaborated with Wings For Life, a foundation that works towards seeking a cure for people living with a life-long spinal injury.

On a video posted in social media, the Punjab skipper urged everyone to support the cause. “I feel blessed to have joined hands with Wings For Life. I became a part of this initiative with the thought that everyone deserves to lead a happy life. I hope and urge that more and more people do their bit in helping those suffering from severe spine injuries.”

Rahul had shared a picture of himself cutting a birthday cake. In the video, Rahul thanked his fans and well-wishers for wishing him on his birthday. “I hope all of you are staying at home and staying safe and looking after yourself and family. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the love that you have shown me on my birthday,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I know that the previous year has been difficult for a lot of us and it’s been a year of many hardships. So, I just wanted to do a little something for you guys on my special day,” said the Punjab skipper.

After the match on Sunday, Rahul had admitted that a win on his birthday would have been sweet. “A victory would have been sweet on my birthday,” the skipper had said.

After getting their season off with a win, the Punjab Kings have lost two matches on the trot. The Punjab side will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to register a win this season, on Wednesday (April 21).

(With inputs from agencies)