On this day in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan

On November 15 in 1989, the young Mumbai cricketer - who had created a buzz in the domestic circuit with his shot selection and class - was picked up by the selectors for the challenging tour of Pakistan.

24-years-later, Sachin - who had by then become a living legend and created several records to his name - played his last international game, his 200th Test at Wankhede Stadium on November 13 in 2013. The exceedingly talented cricketer played against West Indies in his last international outing.

Along with Sachin, young Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis - also made his international debut - and went on becoming a cricketing legend. Younis clean bowled Sachin for 15 in the first innings and didn't get a chance to bat in the second innings as the match ended in a draw. Tendulkar also bowled in both the innings but didn't get any wicket and Kapil Dev was awarded the man of the match.

Years later after he retired from international cricket, talking about his international debut the legendary cricketer revealed he was "clueless" on his Test debut and almost cried thinking it was all over for him.

"I was clueless, I have to admit that. I played the first Test as if I was playing a school match," Sachin told Nasser Hussain during the 'Nasser meets Sachin' episode on Skysports.

In his first Test in 1989, Tendulkar was up against a Pakistan pace attack comprising Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Recalling the outing, he said, "Wasim and Waqar were bowling quick, and they were delivering short balls and all sorts of intimidating things they could do. I had never experienced anything like that, so the first outing wasn't a pleasant one.

"Occasionally, I got beaten by their pace and bounce, and when I got out on 15, I felt embarrassed when I walked back to the dressing room. I was like 'what have you done, why did you play like this' and then when I reached the dressing room, I went straight to the bathroom, and I was almost in tears."

Now the owner of innumerable batting records, Tendulkar, at that point in time, felt he was not good enough for international cricket.

"I felt I was completely out of place. I looked at myself and questioned myself and said: 'looks like this is gonna be your first and the last outing'. I felt that I'm not good enough to play at this level. I was upset and feeling low," Tendulkar said.