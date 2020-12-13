On this day in 2017, Rohit Sharma created world record by slamming his third double century in ODI format

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai cricketer was the third batsman after legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to enter the elite club. Rohit Sharma's maiden double century (209 off 158 deliveries, 12 fours, 16 sixes) came against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The charismatic batsman slammed his second ODI double century against West Indies at Eden Gardens. Rohit's 264 of 173 deliveries included 33 fours and 9 towering sixes. It is the highest individual score in the 50-over-format.

Rohit's third double ton came against Sri Lanka in 2017 on December 13. The Mumbaikar scored 208 in 153 balls (13 fours, 12 sixes) at Mohali. Interestingly, Rohit was also the captain of the Indian side in that game and lead his team from the front.

In his whirlwind knock, Rohit's first 50 runs came in 65 balls, the second came in 50 balls, while it took him just 18 deliveries to complete the third and fourth 50s. Rohit has three double centuries in the ODIs under his belt when no other batsman has so far managed two in international cricket.

So far there have been eight instances of double centuries being slammed in the ODI format. Sachin Tendulkar (200*), Martin Guptill (237*), Virender Sehwag (219) and Chris Gayle (215) are the ones to have entered the illustrious club.