Once rumoured to be dating Rishabh Pant, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela trolls India cricketer

Rautela - who was rumoured to be dating the Delhi cricketer in the past - while replying to one of her fan's comments the gorgeous actor said by the word 'Pant' she only understands English word 'pant' i.e. trousers.

In one of her Instagram posts, a fan asked if the actress watched Rishabh Pant's century against South Africa during the third and final Test last week. Rautela - who was rumoured to be dating the captain of Delhi Capitals - replied, "Oh! U mean pant (emoji of pant), ya I've seen that cuz everyone wears it. As Rs 100 I've seen inside it."

The actor's response spread like a wildfire with the trend "Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant" getting viral on Twitter.

As per reports in 2019, rumours were abuzz that the Delhi cricketer was spotted going out for a dinner date with Urvashi Rautela in Mumbai. As per a report published in Spotboye, the two were seen hanging out together at Estella, Juhu in Mumbai, which triggered the speculations of them dating.

However, Pant had in the past announced that he's dating a girl named Isha Negi and even posted some images with his lady love. Isha too posted the same image and termed the India cricketer her soulmate. The post confirmed that they were romantically involved. Isha has been spotted within the recent past as well.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (January 19) Pant had a forgettable performance with the bat as Team India lost the opening one-day international against South Africa by 31 runs to go 0-1 down in the three-match series. Pant - who was promoted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the batting order - disappointed with the bat as he could score just 16 runs before he was stumped by Quinton de Kock. Pant's dismissal at that juncture was a severe blow for India as he was the last recognised batter in the middle with debutant Venkatesh Iyer at the other end.