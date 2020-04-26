One coffee proved very costly to me, so I only drink tea now: Hardik Pandya on 'Koffee With Karan' controversy

In a live Instagram chat with fellow India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Hardik, who was accompanied by his elder brother Krunal, also talked about their days at home during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

During their conversation, a lot of fans asked the Baroda cricketer about that episode which happened in early 2019. Karthik urged the fans not to ask any controversial questions. Pandya, however, responded by saying that one coffee proved to be too costly for him.

When the discussion turned to his controversial remark, Hardik said, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. "I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee," the 27-year-old added further.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said. Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians franchise like Hardik, also agreed with his younger brother's view on the fate of the tournament.

Later, Karthik also joked that if the IPL 2020 is cancelled then the Pandyas would be the ones who'll be the most affected.