Pak skipper Sarfraz could be in trouble after racist sledge against South Africa's Phehlukwayo

Sarfraz is facing severe backlash on social media for his allegedly racist comments against South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the match on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo along with opener van der Dussen were turning the match in the hosts' favour with a match-winning sixth wicket stand. And this could be the cause of Ahmed's frustration as the Pakistan skipper in the 37th over was caught on the stump mic saying: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What prayer have you got her to say for you today?).

On air commentator Mike Haysman sought the literal translation of what Sarfraz said and in response Pakistani cricketer-turned commentator, Ramiz Raja was heard saying, "Difficult really to translate that. Its a long sentence." Many went on to question Raja on social media for not pulling Sarfraz up for it.

The Pakistani skipper could face sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the match officials initiate disciplinary action and his comments are found punishable. It will fall under the apex body's anti-racism code.

The ICC's anti-racism code describes the offence as "engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise), which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin".

South Africa went on to beat Pakistan in the second ODI to level the five-match series 1-1.

Here's how Twitter lashed out at the skipper:

Sarfraz must explain himself to Media & public regarding his comments to batsman.. pic.twitter.com/Ocx74ry4IW — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 23, 2019

Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmed was caught on stump mic making an allegedly racist comment against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during an ODI match in Durban #SackRacistSarfraz pic.twitter.com/zkuW2Wh72K — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 23, 2019

Unacceptable from Sarfraz Ahmed. Zero tolerance for this in cricket. Sport brings people together, racism doesn’t. Ramiz Raja should have called him out on it. pic.twitter.com/a3gNSD4HRo — Roushan Alam (@roushanalam) January 23, 2019

It’s not just Sarfaraz Ahmed. See Pak talk shows & TV serials & you will find that casual racism & bigotry is socially acceptable. For them, it is absolutely fine to paint a comedian black & have him speak in what they believe is a Bangladeshi accent. Sad. https://t.co/bgjpvkasIY — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) January 23, 2019

Sarfraz deserve many year ban. If ICC take no action then PCB should. If not for racism then just for being terrible cricketer & strain on our economy. Kanjar. https://t.co/lKtmqkhUxW — Big Nas (@NasirJamshed_) January 22, 2019