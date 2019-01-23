Cricket

Pak skipper Sarfraz could be in trouble after racist sledge against South Africa's Phehlukwayo

By
sarfraz

Bengaluru, January 23: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face serious backlash and repercussions after the skipper allegedly made a racist comment during the second one-day international match against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday (January 22).

Sarfraz is facing severe backlash on social media for his allegedly racist comments against South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the match on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo along with opener van der Dussen were turning the match in the hosts' favour with a match-winning sixth wicket stand. And this could be the cause of Ahmed's frustration as the Pakistan skipper in the 37th over was caught on the stump mic saying: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What prayer have you got her to say for you today?).

On air commentator Mike Haysman sought the literal translation of what Sarfraz said and in response Pakistani cricketer-turned commentator, Ramiz Raja was heard saying, "Difficult really to translate that. Its a long sentence." Many went on to question Raja on social media for not pulling Sarfraz up for it.

The Pakistani skipper could face sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the match officials initiate disciplinary action and his comments are found punishable. It will fall under the apex body's anti-racism code.

The ICC's anti-racism code describes the offence as "engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise), which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin".

South Africa went on to beat Pakistan in the second ODI to level the five-match series 1-1.

Here's how Twitter lashed out at the skipper:

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
