South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Phehlukwayo's career-best day inspires Proteas past visitors

By Opta
South Africas Andile Phehlukwayo plays a shot en-route to his unbeaten fifty
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo plays a shot en-route to his unbeaten fifty

Durban, January 23: Andile Phehlukwayo enjoyed a career-best outing with bat and ball and Rassie van der Dussen made a second straight half-century as South Africa levelled their ODI series against Pakistan.

The tourists had taken Saturday's opener by five wickets but the Proteas hit back by the same margin at Kingsmead on Tuesday (January 22) as Phehlukwayo and Van der Dussen mounted a successful chase of 204 having come together at 80-5.

Phehlukwayo earlier took an ODI-best 4-22 as Pakistan were all out for just 203 - a total only boosted thanks to Hasan Ali's career-high 59 from 45 balls in a ninth-wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed, celebrating his 100th appearance in the format.

South Africa's chase was in tatters inside 15 overs but Phehlukwayo made his maiden ODI half-century, finishing 69 not out in an unbroken union worth 127 with Van der Dussen, who followed up his debut 93 at the weekend with an unbeaten 80 as the hosts made it 1-1 in the five-match series.

Ultimately Pakistan were made to rue the failings of their top order as Fakhar Zaman's 26 from 44 balls proved the best effort among the first seven batsmen.

Kagiso Rabada picked up both of his wickets with the short ball, a tactic that also saw Duanne Olivier remove Fakhar, while Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi (3-56) accounted for a weak middle order.

When Hasan came to the crease Pakistan were reeling at 112-8 with 18 overs remaining but he set about the Proteas attack with glee, thumping five fours and three sixes - the last of which almost took out a spectator making use of a giant inflatable slide on the grassy banks.

Phehlukwayo removed Sarfraz (41) and Hasan in the space of five balls to end the innings, and he was soon needed with the bat as South Africa wobbled.

Shaheen Afridi (3-44) ousted Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks and Faf du Plessis - all for single figures - and when Shadab Khan dismissed David Miller (31) and Heinrich Klaasen with successive deliveries, the hosts were staring a 2-0 deficit in the face.

But Phehlukwayo successfully overturned an lbw decision when he was on seven and Pakistan were cursing him further when he launched Mohammad Hafeez for two sixes in three balls in the 24th over.

Van der Dussen brought up his fifty by pulling Shaheen for four, Phehlukwayo joining his partner with a reverse-swept boundary off Shadab, who dropped the all-rounder at point in the next over as the Proteas cruised home with eight overs to spare.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
