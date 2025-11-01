Nottingham Forest vs Man United Live Streaming: Confirmed Lineups, Where to Watch PL Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Chivu Expresses Growing Enjoyment In Coaching Role Ahead Of Inter's Trip To Verona

AIFF Super Cup 2025: Inter Kashi handed I-League Title by AIFF after defeat against Jamshedpur FC

Why are Man United, Arsenal and other Premier League Players wearing Red Flower on Shirt? Reason Explained

Cricket PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan will be up against South Africa in the decisive 3rd T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as both teams look to clinch the three-match series.

The series is currently tied 1-1, with South Africa dominating the first match through a strong batting and bowling display and Pakistan bouncing back emphatically in the second with a nine-wicket win.

Pakistan is led by Salman Ali Agha as captain and includes key batsmen like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who are making a comback in this series. Saim Ayub, who played a significant unbeaten 71 in the second T20I, is also a key part of this team and is expected to play a big part for the home side.

South Africa, captained by Donovan Ferreira for this series, will rely on opener Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis for runs, supported by their pace and spin attack, including Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch.

The final T20I promises a keen contest on a pitch that typically favors batsmen but also offers some assistance to spinners, making the strategies around bowling changes and batting order crucial.

Pakistan and South Africa Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lizaad Williams

PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa?

Pakistan: Live broadcast on A Sports and Ten Sports; streaming on Tapmad and Tamasha. Local time: 8:30 PM PKT (Pakistan Standard Time).

South Africa: Live on SuperSport across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa from 5:00 PM SAST.

India: No official telecast, but live streaming is available on Sports TV YouTube channel from 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

United Kingdom: Streaming available on PCB Live OTT app from 3 PM GMT

Bangladesh: Coverage on TSports channel from 8:30 pm in Bangladesh.

USA and North America: Live streaming on Willow TV from 11 am ET/8 am PT on Saturday (November 1).