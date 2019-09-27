Cricket
Pakistan and Sri Lanka announce schedule change following Karachi washout

By Rob Lancaster
Karachi_cropped

Karachi, Sep 27: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have pushed the second one-dayer back by 24 hours after their series opener was washed out in Karachi on Friday (September 27).

Heavy downpours prevented any play in the first ODI to be staged at the National Stadium in over a decade, as sections of the ground were left underwater.

With wet weather in the days preceding the fixture too, the two cricket boards have agreed to a change in the schedule.

The second match was due to take place at the same location on Sunday but has now been shifted to Monday instead, allowing extra time to get the ground fit for action.

"This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule," Pakistan Cricket Board director Zakir Khan said in a statement.

"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket, as well as our host broadcasters, for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan."

The final ODI – also to be staged in Karachi – will still be played on October 2, as originally planned.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will then play three Twenty20 games in Lahore.

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
