Cricket Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

Pakistan have put themselves in a spot of bother after a thumping defeat inflicted on them by India in the Asia Cup 2025.

The Pakistanis turned up underwhelming yet again, as they got battered by their arch-rivals in Dubai. As a result, Pakistan now have one win and one defeat out of their first two matches.

What Happened in IND vs PAK match?

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. They had a stuttering start with two players biting the dust in the first two overs. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched a decent partnership to salvage their powerplay, but the Indian spinners tightened the screws to suffocate the Pakistan middle order, which kept on losing wickets. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three while Axar Patel picked up two wickets for India. A late flurry from Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan to get to 127 runs.

In the run chase, India started in a breakneck fashion. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma both gave India a flying start. Gill scored 10 runs while Abhishek scored 31, as India were in control of the chase for the entirety of the match. Captain Suryakumar Yadava and Tilak Varma steadied the ship and took India towards the chequered flag. Tilak departed for 31, but India managed to get over the line and register a comprehensive win by 7 wickets.

Pakistan Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can Salman Agha and Team progress to Asia Cup 2025 Knockouts?

After the defeat, Pakistan will have to secure a win against UAE in their final group stage match to progress to Super Four.

If Pakistan lose the match against UAE and the Emirates side also beats Oman, then Pakistan will be eliminated. If Pakistan lose to UAE and Oman beat UAE, then Pakistan, UAE and Oman - all will have 2 points. In that case, the team with better NRR will join India in the Super Four.