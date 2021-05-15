Pakistan batting great Mohammed Yousuf hails Virat Kohli's training regime

"I've never seen him practice but have followed some of his training videos on Twitter and other places. In today's era, if someone asks me what is modern cricket, I'd say it's about training. The players today are fit and fast, as is Virat Kohli, which is the reason behind his terrific performances," Yousuf said on the YouTube Show Cricast.

"He has 70 centuries in ODIs and Tests combined. In ODIs, he has some 12000 runs and is approaching the 10,000 mark in Tests as well. In T20I as well, he has some great numbers. His performance in all three formats is high-class. In today's era, he is the No.1 batsman. I have earlier said as well that comparisons with the players of the previous era in unfair. Despite that, his performances are unbelievable," said Yousuf said.

Yousuf, who scored 9720 runs in 288 ODIs and 7530 runs in 90 Tests, is hailed for his performances across the format. The right-handed batsman was lauded for his classical batting.

Kohli is hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of all time across formats and the explosive right-handed batsman from Delhi is also lauded for his work ethics and disciplined lifestyle.