Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam gets engaged to his cousin, to get married next year

The 26-year-old cricketer - who leads Karachi Kings in the PSL - will be tying the knot next year. Apparently, the cricketer kept the news of his engagement under the wraps and his teammates were already aware of it.

According to a Geo TV report, the cricketer will be marrying his cousin after both the families have agreed mutually.

The reports of Azam's marriage surfaced after his teammate and former Test skipper Azhar Ali teased Babar to get married soon during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter. Ali was asked by a fan if he had any advice for Babar.

Advising his fellow teammate to get married, the batsman had responded, "'Shadi ker lay"(get married).'"

Azam was on May 10 declared the ICC player of the month for his stellar performance during the month of April. Azam won the award for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

His match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped Azam gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points. He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan's successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

Azam - who is now under quarantine in the UAE - will be looking for a good show in the second half of the PSL 2021 - which was postponed due to COVID-19 breach in its bio bubble.