By Opta
3rd ODI: Rain rules in Dubai as Pakistan and New Zealand share series

Dubai, Nov 12: Pakistan and New Zealand were left frustrated by the weather as their one-day series decider was ruined by rain in Dubai.

The Black Caps were 35-1 after 6.5 overs in reply to Pakistan's total of 279-8 when play was halted, with no further action possible in the third and final match.

Babar Azam top-scored with 92 as Pakistan - who recorded a six-wicket triumph on Friday to draw level in the series - posted a competitive score.

Right-hander Babar hit four boundaries and a solitary six in his 100-ball knock, sharing in a third-wicket stand worth 108 with Haris Sohail after opener Fakhar Zaman departed for 65.

Haris gave the innings some impetus by making 60 from 59 deliveries before he was fooled by a Lockie Ferguson slower ball, lobbing a catch out to George Worker at deep square-leg.

Trent Boult scuppered Babar's hopes of a ninth international century in the 50-over format with a well-disguised slower delivery of his own, though the left-arm seamer ended with expensive figures of 1-80 from his 10 overs.

Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand attack, the paceman claiming three wickets in an eventful 50th over to finish with 5-45.

The tourists lost Colin Munro for a duck to the fourth ball of their innings, though Worker (18 not out) and Henry Nicholls - who finished unbeaten on 15 - were rebuilding when rain intervened.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
