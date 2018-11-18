Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3: Yasir, Hasan put hosts in control with five-wicket hauls

By Opta
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3: Yasir, Hasan put Pakistan in control with five-wicket hauls
Yasir Shah

Abu Dhabhi, Nov 18: Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali claimed five wickets apiece as Pakistan took control of the first Test against New Zealand on day three.

Yasir worked his way through four New Zealand wickets in a row as he posted figures of 5-110, while Hasan finished the day 5-45 in an impressive outing.

Pakistan reached 37-0 by the close of play in the United Arab Emirates, needing 139 runs to wrap up victory.

New Zealand were 56-1 and 18 runs adrift of Pakistan at the beginning of the day before Yasir broke an 85-run partnership between Jeet Raval (46) and Kane Williamson (37) by taking out the skipper's off-stump with a fantastic delivery.

Hasan then saw off Ross Taylor (19) and Raval in the same over and, although Pakistan had to wait 51 overs for their next scalp, the wickets fell rapidly thereafter.

Yasir's devastating run started with the dismissal of Henry Nicholls (55), who built a 112-run stand with BJ Watling (59) to stretch the Black Caps' lead to 146, before ending the involvement of Colin de Grandhomme (3), Watling and Neil Wagner (0) in the space of five overs.

Hasan – registering his first five-for in Test cricket – finished the job with the final two wickets as New Zealand tumbled from 220-4 to 249 all out, putting Pakistan in the box seat ahead of day four.

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez will resume at the crease on Monday after making a brisk start to Pakistan's second innings.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue