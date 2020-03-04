Pakistan reschedules only ODI at Bangladesh's request

The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for April 3 and will now be played on April 1. The second test is scheduled for April 5-9.

"The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men's national team for additional days in Karachi," Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of international cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Pakistan won the first test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs. Pakistan has 140 points to sit fifth in the WTC standings behind India (360), Australia (296), New Zealand (180) and England (146).

The top two teams in the nine-team WTC will play the final in England next year.