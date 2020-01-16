Pakistan set to lose Asia Cup 2020 hosting rights as Team India refuses to travel to the neighbouring country: Reports

As per reports, the setback came after India - the defending champions - refused to travel to Pakistan for the multi-nation tournament which will be held in the T20 format. The Asia Cup 2016 was held in the T20 format in Bangladesh ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, held in India.

Media reports claim that a call for the change in venue will be taken in February. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Dubai and even Australia could be the new venues to host the tournament which is scheduled to be held a month before the start of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Team India doesn't play bilateral cricket with Pakistan ever since the ghastly Mumbai Terror Attacks in 2008. Pakistan, however, visited India for a limited-overs series in 2013 but as the bilateral relations between the two countries continue to be estranged the cricketing ties between the arch-rivals has also been affected.

India and Pakistan now face each other during the Asia Cups or ICC tournaments, like T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy or 50 over WC.

The BCCI has always maintained that the decision to play a bilateral series with Pakistan rests with the union government. The central government has maintained that cricket diplomacy with Pakistan couldn't go ahead as the neighbouring country continues to promote terrorists on its soil.