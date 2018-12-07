Pakistan bring in Amir, Shadab and Rizwan for South Africa series

The trio are included in the travelling party for the three-match series, starting on December 26, alongside injury doubts Mohammad Abbas and Fakhar Zaman.

Seamer Abbas missed the final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi with a shoulder issue, while batsman Fakhar is still rehabilitating a knee problem suffered in October.

The pair are both expected to recover in time to play in the series opener at Centurion, however.

Mohammad Hafeez is no longer available after announcing his retirement from Test cricket at the end of the series against the Black Caps.

Pakistan squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi.