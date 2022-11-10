Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG

2009 champions Pakistan reached the final after a convincing 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9).

2010 champions England, on the other hand, eased to a 10-wicket win over favourites India in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The losing semifinalists from last year, England and Pakistan will now look to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy. In the T20 World Cup 2021, England were ousted by New Zealand, while Pakistan were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

This will not be their first meeting in T20Is as they have met 28 times so far in the shortest format on the international stage with England leading 18-9 vs Pakistan, while one match ended in No Result.

In fact, the two sides clashed in a bilateral seven-match series in Pakistan in the lead up to the World Cup. A Jos Buttler-less England edged Pakistan to clinch the series 4-3. But the World Cup stage will come with different pressure.

In the 2 T20 World Cup meetings also England hold a 2-0 lead. Now, the two are set to meet on Sunday (November 13) at the iconic MCG, a venue where both sides have never won a T20I match.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Head-to-Head, Stats, Record and Results:

Pakistan vs England T20I Head-to-Head Stats For Pakistan vs England For England vs Pakistan Won 9 18 Lost 18 9 Wins Batting First 5 9 Wins Chasing 4 9 Highest Total 232 221 Lowest Total 89 135 Most Runs Babar Azam (560) Eoin Morgan (427) Highest Score Babar Azam (110*) Liam Livingstone (103) Most Sixes Mohammad Rizwan (15) Eoin Morgan (17) Most Fours Babar Azam (56) Eoin Morgan (36) Most Wickets Haris Rauf (14) Graeme Swann & Adil Rashid (17) Best Bowling Saeed Ajmal (4/23) Adil Rashid (4/35) Pakistan vs England T20 Results List Tournament/Series Round Result Venue Year England in Pakistan Match 7 England won by 67 runs Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022 England in Pakistan Match 6 England won by 8 wickets Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022 England in Pakistan Match 5 Pakistan won by 6 runs Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022 England in Pakistan Match 4 Pakistan won by 3 runs National Stadium, Karachi 2022 England in Pakistan Match 3 England won by 63 runs National Stadium, Karachi 2022 England in Pakistan Match 2 Pakistan won by 10 wickets National Satdium, Karachi 2022 England in Pakistan Match 1 England won by 6 wickets National Satdium, Karachi 2022 Pakistan in England Match 3 England won by 3 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2021 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 45 runs Headingley, Leeds 2021 Pakistan in England Match 1 Pakistan won by 31 runs Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2021 Pakistan in England Match 3 Pakistan won by 5 runs Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 5 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Match 1 No Result Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Only T20 England won by 7 wickets Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 2019 Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 9 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2016 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won via Super Over Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 3 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 14 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won by 5 runs Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2012 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 38 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 Pakistan won by 8 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 6 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010 Pakistan in England Match 1 England won by 5 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010 T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 6 wickets Kensington Oval, Barbados 2010 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 Pakistan won by 4 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 7 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010 T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 48 runs The Oval, London 2009 Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 5 wickets County Ground, Bristol 2006 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) T20I Record Matches: 18 Won by team batting first: 7 Won by team batting second: 10 No Result: 1 Highest Total: 185 for 5 by India vs Zimbabwe in 2022 Lowest Total: 74 All Out by India vs Australia in 2008 Highest Individual Scorer: David Warner (Australia) - 89 vs South Africa in 2009 Best Bowling Innings: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 4 for 30 vs England in 2014 Pakistan and England T20 record at Melbourne Cricket Ground Stat Pakistan in MCG England in MCG Played 2 5 Won 0 0 Lost 2 4 No Result - 1 Highest Total 159 for 8 vs India in 2022 143 for 6 vs Australia in 2011 Lowest Total 125 All Out vs Australia in 130 for 9 vs Australia in 2014 Most Runs Kamran Akmal (64) Jos Buttler (68) Most Wickets Umar Gul (3) Liam Livingstone & Mark Wood (3) Pakistan and England players top performers in T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Pakistan England Matches 6 6 Won 4 4 Lost 2 1 No Result - 1 Highest Total 185/9 vs South Africa 179/6 vs New Zealand Lowest Total 129/8 vs Zimbabwe 105/5 vs Ireland Highest Scorer Mohammad Rizwan (57) Alex Hales (86*) Best Bowling Innings Shaheen Afridi (4/22) Sam Curran (5/10) Most Runs Mohammad Rizwan (160) Alex Hales (211) Most Wickets Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan (10) Sam Curran (10) Most Sixes Iftikhar Ahmed & Mohammad Haris (6) Alex Hales (10) Most Fours Mohammad Rizwan (15) Jos Buttler (21) Pakistan and England run to T20 World Cup 2022 Final Round Pakistan England Super 12 First Match Lost to India by 4 wickets Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets Super 12 Second Match Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS) Super 12 Third Match Beat Netherlands by 6 wickets No Result vs Australia Super 12 Fourth Match Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS) Beat New Zealand by 20 runs Super 12 Fifth Match Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets Semifinal Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets Beat India by 10 wickets