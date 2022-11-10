Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG

Pakistan vs England T20I Head-to-Head
|Stats
|For Pakistan vs England
|For England vs Pakistan
|Won
|9
|18
|Lost
|18
|9
|Wins Batting First
|5
|9
|Wins Chasing
|4
|9
|Highest Total
|232
|221
|Lowest Total
|89
|135
|Most Runs
|Babar Azam (560)
|Eoin Morgan (427)
|Highest Score
|Babar Azam (110*)
|Liam Livingstone (103)
|Most Sixes
|Mohammad Rizwan (15)
|Eoin Morgan (17)
|Most Fours
|Babar Azam (56)
|Eoin Morgan (36)
|Most Wickets
|Haris Rauf (14)
|Graeme Swann & Adil Rashid (17)
|Best Bowling
|Saeed Ajmal (4/23)
|Adil Rashid (4/35)
Pakistan vs England T20 Results List
|Tournament/Series
|Round
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|England in Pakistan
|Match 7
|England won by 67 runs
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 6
|England won by 8 wickets
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 5
|Pakistan won by 6 runs
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 4
|Pakistan won by 3 runs
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 3
|England won by 63 runs
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 2
|Pakistan won by 10 wickets
|National Satdium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 1
|England won by 6 wickets
|National Satdium, Karachi
|2022
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|England won by 3 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 45 runs
|Headingley, Leeds
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 31 runs
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|Pakistan won by 5 runs
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 5 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|No Result
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|England won by 7 wickets
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|2019
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 9 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2016
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won via Super Over
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 3 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 14 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won by 5 runs
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 38 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 8 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 6 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|England won by 5 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 6 wickets
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 7 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 48 runs
|The Oval, London
|2009
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|County Ground, Bristol
|2006
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) T20I Record
Matches: 18
Won by team batting first: 7
Won by team batting second: 10
No Result: 1
Highest Total: 185 for 5 by India vs Zimbabwe in 2022
Lowest Total: 74 All Out by India vs Australia in 2008
Highest Individual Scorer: David Warner (Australia) - 89 vs South Africa in 2009
Best Bowling Innings: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 4 for 30 vs England in 2014
Pakistan and England T20 record at Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Stat
|Pakistan in MCG
|England in MCG
|Played
|2
|5
|Won
|0
|0
|Lost
|2
|4
|No Result
|-
|1
|Highest Total
|159 for 8 vs India in 2022
|143 for 6 vs Australia in 2011
|Lowest Total
|125 All Out vs Australia in
|130 for 9 vs Australia in 2014
|Most Runs
|Kamran Akmal (64)
|Jos Buttler (68)
|Most Wickets
|Umar Gul (3)
|Liam Livingstone & Mark Wood (3)
Pakistan and England players top performers in T20 World Cup 2022
|Stat
|Pakistan
|England
|Matches
|6
|6
|Won
|4
|4
|Lost
|2
|1
|No Result
|-
|1
|Highest Total
|185/9 vs South Africa
|179/6 vs New Zealand
|Lowest Total
|129/8 vs Zimbabwe
|105/5 vs Ireland
|Highest Scorer
|Mohammad Rizwan (57)
|Alex Hales (86*)
|Best Bowling Innings
|Shaheen Afridi (4/22)
|Sam Curran (5/10)
|Most Runs
|Mohammad Rizwan (160)
|Alex Hales (211)
|Most Wickets
|Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan (10)
|Sam Curran (10)
|Most Sixes
|Iftikhar Ahmed & Mohammad Haris (6)
|Alex Hales (10)
|Most Fours
|Mohammad Rizwan (15)
|Jos Buttler (21)
Pakistan and England run to T20 World Cup 2022 Final
|Round
|Pakistan
|England
|Super 12 First Match
|Lost to India by 4 wickets
|Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
|Super 12 Second Match
|Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run
|Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS)
|Super 12 Third Match
|Beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
|No Result vs Australia
|Super 12 Fourth Match
|Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS)
|Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
|Super 12 Fifth Match
|Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
|Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
|Semifinal
|Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Beat India by 10 wickets