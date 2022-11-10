Cricket
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG

By
Pakistan and England lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13
Pakistan and England lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13

Former champions Pakistan and England will look to lift their second T20 World title when they clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

2009 champions Pakistan reached the final after a convincing 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9).

2010 champions England, on the other hand, eased to a 10-wicket win over favourites India in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The losing semifinalists from last year, England and Pakistan will now look to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy. In the T20 World Cup 2021, England were ousted by New Zealand, while Pakistan were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

This will not be their first meeting in T20Is as they have met 28 times so far in the shortest format on the international stage with England leading 18-9 vs Pakistan, while one match ended in No Result.

In fact, the two sides clashed in a bilateral seven-match series in Pakistan in the lead up to the World Cup. A Jos Buttler-less England edged Pakistan to clinch the series 4-3. But the World Cup stage will come with different pressure.

In the 2 T20 World Cup meetings also England hold a 2-0 lead. Now, the two are set to meet on Sunday (November 13) at the iconic MCG, a venue where both sides have never won a T20I match.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Head-to-Head, Stats, Record and Results:

Pakistan vs England T20I Head-to-Head

Stats For Pakistan vs England For England vs Pakistan
Won 9 18
Lost 18 9
Wins Batting First 5 9
Wins Chasing 4 9
Highest Total 232 221
Lowest Total 89 135
Most Runs Babar Azam (560) Eoin Morgan (427)
Highest Score Babar Azam (110*) Liam Livingstone (103)
Most Sixes Mohammad Rizwan (15) Eoin Morgan (17)
Most Fours Babar Azam (56) Eoin Morgan (36)
Most Wickets Haris Rauf (14) Graeme Swann & Adil Rashid (17)
Best Bowling Saeed Ajmal (4/23) Adil Rashid (4/35)
Pakistan vs England T20 Results List

Tournament/Series Round Result Venue Year
England in Pakistan Match 7 England won by 67 runs Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022
England in Pakistan Match 6 England won by 8 wickets Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022
England in Pakistan Match 5 Pakistan won by 6 runs Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2022
England in Pakistan Match 4 Pakistan won by 3 runs National Stadium, Karachi 2022
England in Pakistan Match 3 England won by 63 runs National Stadium, Karachi 2022
England in Pakistan Match 2 Pakistan won by 10 wickets National Satdium, Karachi 2022
England in Pakistan Match 1 England won by 6 wickets National Satdium, Karachi 2022
Pakistan in England Match 3 England won by 3 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2021
Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 45 runs Headingley, Leeds 2021
Pakistan in England Match 1 Pakistan won by 31 runs Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2021
Pakistan in England Match 3 Pakistan won by 5 runs Old Trafford, Manchester 2020
Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 5 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2020
Pakistan in England Match 1 No Result Old Trafford, Manchester 2020
Pakistan in England Only T20 England won by 7 wickets Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 2019
Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 9 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2016
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won via Super Over Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 2015
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 3 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 14 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won by 5 runs Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2012
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 38 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 Pakistan won by 8 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012
Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 6 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010
Pakistan in England Match 1 England won by 5 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010
T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 6 wickets Kensington Oval, Barbados 2010
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 Pakistan won by 4 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010
Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 7 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010
T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 48 runs The Oval, London 2009
Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 5 wickets County Ground, Bristol 2006
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) T20I Record

Matches: 18

Won by team batting first: 7

Won by team batting second: 10

No Result: 1

Highest Total: 185 for 5 by India vs Zimbabwe in 2022

Lowest Total: 74 All Out by India vs Australia in 2008

Highest Individual Scorer: David Warner (Australia) - 89 vs South Africa in 2009

Best Bowling Innings: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 4 for 30 vs England in 2014

Pakistan and England T20 record at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Stat Pakistan in MCG England in MCG
Played 2 5
Won 0 0
Lost 2 4
No Result - 1
Highest Total 159 for 8 vs India in 2022 143 for 6 vs Australia in 2011
Lowest Total 125 All Out vs Australia in 130 for 9 vs Australia in 2014
Most Runs Kamran Akmal (64) Jos Buttler (68)
Most Wickets Umar Gul (3) Liam Livingstone & Mark Wood (3)
Pakistan and England players top performers in T20 World Cup 2022

Stat Pakistan England
Matches 6 6
Won 4 4
Lost 2 1
No Result - 1
Highest Total 185/9 vs South Africa 179/6 vs New Zealand
Lowest Total 129/8 vs Zimbabwe 105/5 vs Ireland
Highest Scorer Mohammad Rizwan (57) Alex Hales (86*)
Best Bowling Innings Shaheen Afridi (4/22) Sam Curran (5/10)
Most Runs Mohammad Rizwan (160) Alex Hales (211)
Most Wickets Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan (10) Sam Curran (10)
Most Sixes Iftikhar Ahmed & Mohammad Haris (6) Alex Hales (10)
Most Fours Mohammad Rizwan (15) Jos Buttler (21)
Pakistan and England run to T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Round Pakistan England
Super 12 First Match Lost to India by 4 wickets Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
Super 12 Second Match Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS)
Super 12 Third Match Beat Netherlands by 6 wickets No Result vs Australia
Super 12 Fourth Match Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS) Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
Super 12 Fifth Match Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
Semifinal Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets Beat India by 10 wickets
