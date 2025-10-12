Lionel Messi Scores Brace Against Atlanta United, How Many Goals Did He Score In 2025?

Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st Test: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 9:16 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan and South Africa are set to lock horns in the opening Test of their two-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The contest marks a fresh chapter for the reigning World Test Champions, South Africa, as they begin their new cycle with a reshuffled lineup. With regular skipper Temba Bavuma sidelined due to injury, Aiden Markram will take over the captaincy duties for this tour.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are aiming to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing run in recent months. Following their defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the hosts will be eager to bounce back with a positive performance to kick off their red-ball campaign. Shan Masood will once again lead the side as Pakistan look to make a statement on home soil and set the tone for a stronger Test season ahead.

PAK vs SA Team News

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out due to a calf injury, handing the captaincy duties to Aiden Markram for the opening Test. Keshav Maharaj is also sidelined with a groin strain and will sit out the first match but is expected to return for the second Test in Rawalpindi. Off-spinner Simon Harmer, making a comeback after last featuring in a Test in March 2023, has been included in the squad. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Asif Afridi is likely to step in for Noman Ali.

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st Test on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on A Sports/Ten Sports from 10:00 am Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad/Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on T Sports from 11:00 am local time.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on PCB Live app from 6:00 am BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match can be watched via Willow TV network from 1:00 AM ET / 10 pm PT (Saturday) in USA on Sunday.