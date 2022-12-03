Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup if tournament shifts due to India objection: Ramiz Raja

Talking to the media personnel during the second day of the first Test against England, Ramiz said Pakistan would not accept the Asia Cup being moved out of Pakistan only because India could not tour the country.

"If that is the case if India cannot come to Pakistan, then we also have the option of not playing in the Asia Cup at all," he said.

India last toured Pakistan in the year 2008 for the Asia Cup ODI event. Ramiz had earlier threatened that Pakistan might not tour India for next year's World Cup if India continued to avoid touring Pakistan for any reason.

"Yes that is also there. We have options before us because frankly speaking, I don't see the point of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) awarding us hosting rights of the Asia Cup when India is not going to come."

He noted that the Asia Cup would lose a lot of revenue if India versus Pakistan matches are not held. The former Pakistan captain said that as a player, he only got respect from Indian people during their tours to India. He also was part of the commentary team in the IPL.

"Something needs to be done about this impasse but we look at this way that the Asia Cup is a multi-nation event and not a bilateral series between Pakistan and India. The two teams have been playing against each other in ACC and ICC events so why are there any problems for India to play in Pakistan," Raja said.

"I don't know what will happen if India will come or not but we don't want the tournament moved out of Pakistan. If that happens, we will look at pulling out of the event altogether," he added.

Ramiz blamed the BCCI for their comments on touring Pakistan and he says it is only a response from them. India hasn't played a test with the neighbour country since 2007 and played the white ball bilateral cricket last time in 2012. BCCI will need a NOC from the Indian government to tour Pakistan in the future.

India most recently met Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and the Men in Blue won the match. Their last 50 overs meet was in the 2019 World Cup, and that match also was won by India.

(with inputs from agency)