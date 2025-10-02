Cricket Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK-W vs BAN-W in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 17:15 [IST]

Bangladesh Women (BAN W) will face Pakistan Women (PAK W) on October 2, 2025, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, in the third encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The Bangladeshi side earned their place in the tournament by winning three out of five matches in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. This appearance marks their second in the global event, following their debut in 2022. In the warm-up fixtures, Bangladesh's clash with South Africa was washed out, but they bounced back to secure a narrow one-run victory against Sri Lanka, giving them some momentum ahead of their official campaign.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is playing its matches in Colombo and is expected to leverage familiarity with local conditions. The Women in Green also had a warm-up game washed out, and they suffered a defeat to South Africa in their other fixture. Despite the mixed results, they will be looking to start the tournament on a strong note.

The R. Premadasa Stadium is traditionally a high-scoring venue, favoring batters, but early assistance for fast bowlers can provide opportunities to strike, while spinners are expected to play a bigger role as the match progresses. Both teams will need to balance attack and caution, as conditions in Colombo can shift quickly during the game.

With both sides eager to make a winning start, the clash promises competitive cricket, strategic battles, and an exciting contest for fans of the women's game worldwide.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Team News

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first, where they field the line-up with three new faces, while Bangladesh handed debut to Rubiya Haider.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Where to Watch Women's World Cup match on TV and Online?

India - 3:00 PM IST

TV: Star Sports

Streaming: JioHotstar

Pakistan - 2:30 PM PKT

TV: PTV Sports, TEN Sports

Streaming: Myco, Tamasha

Bangladesh - 3:30 PM BST

TV: T-Sports

Streaming: Toffee

United Kingdom - 11:30 AM BST

TV: Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Streaming: Sky Go, Now TV

United States (East Coast) - 5:30 AM EDT

TV: Willow TV

Streaming: Willow TV app/website