Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022 with hip injury. blow to KKR in the race to playoffs

Cummins will fly back to Sydney soon where he will recuperate from the injury, a report in the cricket.com.au stated.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2022 match on Saturday (May 14) and now Cummins will not be available for the match.

After a lethargic beginning to the IPL 2022, Cummins appeared to have regained his form in KKR’s last match against Mumbai Indians when he captured three wickets to wreck MI innings.

The victory had also kept the KKR alive in the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Cricket Australia officials expressed confidence that Cummins will not take more than two weeks to recover from the injury ahead of the tour to Sri Lanka.

Australia is scheduled to depart to Sri Lanka towards the end of May for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 2 T20Is for a full-fledged tour to the Island nation.

It may be recalled that Cummins had led Australia to Test series win over Pakistan in March before joining the IPL bubble after April 6, hence had missed KKR’s few initial round matches in the IPL 15.

"I didn't really think I bowled as well as I could in the first four games," said Cummins, who came up with his best performance against Mumbai Indians while bagging 3-22 as KKR played both him and Tim Southee after India pacer Umesh Yadav was ruled out with an elbow injury.

"Just a little bit off my mark, so good to get a chance tonight. I felt a little bit better out there. Having someone like Tim Southee as well, an experienced bowler, is always helpful to bowl alongside,” Cummins had said.

It will be a blow for Kolkata Knight Riders as they are looking at winning all the remaining IPL 2022 matches and try to qualify for the playoffs.