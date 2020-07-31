Cricket
Petition filed in Madras High Court seeking Virat Kohli's arrest for promoting online gambling: Report

By

Chennai, July 31: A petition has been filed seeking arrest of India captain Virat Kohli and actor Tamannah Bhatia at the Madras High Court for promoting online gambling.

Stating that the youngsters are getting addicted to gambling, a Chennai-based advocate and has urged the Madras High Court to ban the online gambling applications.

As per reports, the petition further stated that the online gambling companies are using stars like Virat Kohli and Tamannah to brainwash youngsters and therefore, both should be arrested for it.

The petition also mentioned the case of a youngster who committed suicide as he couldn't pay back the money he took for online gambling.

The case has been posted for a hearing on Tuesday (August 4).

More details awaited.

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
