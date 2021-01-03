Cricket
PM Narendra Modi calls BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, wishes speedy recovery to former India captain

By

New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 3) spoke to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery. The former skipper is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday (January 3).

Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

The legendary India cricketer was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now," a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said. The celebrated former cricketer's blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Sourav Ganguly undergoes primary angioplasty

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly's condition.

"He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

A routine ECG was also conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said. The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

Story first published: Sunday, January 3, 2021, 23:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2021

