Prithvi Shaw dating TV show Udaan fame Prachi Singh? Actress' comments on cricketer's Instagram posts spark rumours

Mumbai, Sep 10: Speculations are rife that young India batsman Prithvi Shaw is dating actress Prachi Singh. Shaw - who is currently in the UAE with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals - is set to make his cricket comeback. Shaw is likely to open Delhi Capitals' innings in the IPL 2020, which starts September 19.
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad
Rumours of Shaw dating Prachi Singh gained steam when the actress commented on Shaw's Instagram post. The followers were quick to notice that their conversation hints towards something is cooking between the two.
Prachi Singh is known for her work in TV show Udaan which airs on Colors TV.
20-year-old Shaw made his India debut in 2018 against West Indies and slammed his maiden ton in his first innings. He has played 4 Test matches so far and scored 335 runs.
The talented right-handed batsman from Mumbai made his ODI debut during Team India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. However, the youngster failed to make an impression in the limited-overs format as he could only score 84 runs in the three ODIs.
Shaw - who made his IPL debut in 2018 for Delhi Capitals - has so far played 25 matches and scored 598 runs with 99 being the highest score. Shaw would be hoping to score heavily in the IPL 2020 and once again draw the attention of the selectors towards him.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.