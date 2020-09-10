Prithvi Shaw dating TV show Udaan fame Prachi Singh? Actress' comments on cricketer's Instagram posts spark rumours

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad

Rumours of Shaw dating Prachi Singh gained steam when the actress commented on Shaw's Instagram post. The followers were quick to notice that their conversation hints towards something is cooking between the two.

Prachi Singh is known for her work in TV show Udaan which airs on Colors TV.

20-year-old Shaw made his India debut in 2018 against West Indies and slammed his maiden ton in his first innings. He has played 4 Test matches so far and scored 335 runs.

The talented right-handed batsman from Mumbai made his ODI debut during Team India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. However, the youngster failed to make an impression in the limited-overs format as he could only score 84 runs in the three ODIs.

Shaw - who made his IPL debut in 2018 for Delhi Capitals - has so far played 25 matches and scored 598 runs with 99 being the highest score. Shaw would be hoping to score heavily in the IPL 2020 and once again draw the attention of the selectors towards him.