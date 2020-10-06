Cricket
Prithvi Shaw in hot form: Know how Ricky Ponting altered Delhi Capital batsman's technique

By
How Ricky Ponting helped Prithvi Shaw
Dubai, October 6: Prithvi Shaw made a glittering 42 off 23 balls that helped Delhi Daredevils post a massive total against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (October 5). His knock contained five fours and two sixes, and it helped the Capitals to get off the block in a blazing fashion.

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting was quite happy to see the youngman's prowess and the former Australian captain said a small chat and technical change suggested by him helped Shaw a great deal in the IPL 2020.

"It was very pleasing to see Prithvi Shaw, we are starting to see the real class of the top order players in the IPL. He is technically very good, he is very good against fast bowling and spin bowling. He's got us off to another good start today," Ponting said in the Star Sports.

"Yeah, he has analysed his game in the last couple of years. His backfoot has gone to leg stump. I do talk to him a little bit but he's a pretty simple character and you don't want to overcoach anyone, especially in this sort of format, especially when someone has that sort of talent.

"You don't want to coach what they have out of them. I think he understands, he has made a few adjustments, where he is probably batting more towards off stumps. That back foot going towards leg side. He is in super touch. He has shown in last couple of days what role he plays for the team," Ponting said.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
