PSL 2022 Final: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time, Playing 11 Info

The win set up a PSL 2022 final clash between Qalandars and defending champions Multan Sultans.

United lost four early wickets and despite a quick start were in real trouble at 46 for four (5.4 overs) with Paul Stirling (13), Will Jacks (0), Shadab Khan (14) and Liam Dawson (12) all back in the dugout. Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi took two of the first four wickets to fall in an inspired opening spell.

Alex Hales (38 off 29, two fours and one six) and Azam Khan (40 off 28, three fours, two sixes) revived the United chase with a 79-run fourth-wicket stand.

Qalandars clawed back in the game with United seemingly in command with Azam’s run out at 125 in the 14th over. After Hales was dismissed by Haris Rauf, Asif Ali kept United poised for a win with 25 off 22.

However, United kept losing wickets and when the last over started they needed eight runs but Wiese ensured that the Lahore supporters return home in a joyous mood.

For Qalandars Haris, Shaheen and Zaman took two wickets each. United lost three wickets to run outs in their innings.

Player of the match David Wiese

“Unbelievable game and unbelievable team effort. The last over with the ball became easier for me when Haris got the wicket before the over began. I wanted to bowl dot balls and we got a run out also in the middle that made things easy.

“It has been amazing to play in front of such a wonderful crowd that has come out to support us all the way, it has been absolutely incredible.”

So, here we are giving a guide to the PSL 2022 final like Live telecast, streaming, IST Time and Playing 11 info.

1 PSL 2022 Final Date

The final between Sultans and Qalandars will take place on Sunday (February 27) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

2 PSL 2022 Final Time

The PSL 2022 final will start at 8 PM IST

3 PSL 2022 Final Telecast

The PSL 2022 final will be live on Sony Sports Networks in India and live streaming can be watched on Sony LIV.

4 Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, WK), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdill Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahanawaz Dahani.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.