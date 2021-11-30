Punjab Kings Retained and Released Players List 2022: PBKS retain Mayank, Arshdeep as KL Rahul moves on

Ahead of the mega auction, franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players for the upcoming edition, while the rest will go under the hammer. With the window for franchises to retain players closing on Tuesday (Nov. 30), Punjab Kings retained just two players for the next edition of the glitzy T20 League.

While the Punjab franchise let go of their skipper KL Rahul, the side retained opener Mayank Agarwal along with uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh. As per reports, it is understood that the inform Rahul, who has been the top scorer for Punjab wanted to move on from the side. The Punjab Kings are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Apart from the Rahul, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, and Nicholas Pooran were also let go off and will be up for auction. In the previous edition, PBKS finished sixth on the points. table.

Having retained just two players, the Punjab Kings have 72 crores left in their purse for the upcoming mega auction.

Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 12 crores): The opener has always proved his mettle and partnered Rahul to give the side the strongest of starts. With KL Rahul departing, Mayank, who was the only capped player to be retained by the side, will be the frontrunner to don the captain's hat for Punjab Kings. Mayank scored a whopping 441 runs in the previous edition and the opener, who has been among runs since joining the line-up will hopefully change the fortunes of the side.

Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 crores): Arshdeep's retention was on expected lines after the left-arm pacer enjoyed a strong run in the 2021 edition of the IPL. Arshdeep pocketed 18 wickets for Punjab last season. Arshdeep, who is an uncapped player, recently flew with the Indian team to Sri Lanka as a net bowler. The Anil Kumble-coached side retained the youngster as he has been a key figure in their bowling line-up.

Who all PBKS released:

Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Swapnil Singh, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Saurabh Kumar