R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami communicate with each other in Tamil, reveals Dinesh Karthik

The UP-born cricketer returned with impressive numbers in his return match and justified his selection. Shami's India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has come up a funny revelation about him.

Speaking on a chat show 'What the Duck' in which he was accompanied by his fellow India teammate from Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin said, "The most hilarious communication between me and Shami has been on the field. Because I actually didn't even realise that I got fed up with him once."

Karthik interrupted and revealed that Ashwin actually communicates with Shami in Tamil and the UP cricketer, who hardly knows anything about the language, understands him.

Talking about the same Ashwin said, "I speak Tamil with Shami and seriously it's worked every single time. Somehow, I think our communication has worked. Language is not a barrier for us, I feel, on a very lighter note. The first instance was during our home season with England. We were playing that Test match in Mohali where England had gotten ahead of us. They were like six wickets down and had a lead of 60. Hasib Hameed and Chris Woakes were batting and they put on some 40-50 runs in between and the partnership was making us uncomfortable. We didn't want to chase 200, 150, 180 or whatever.

"I think we're all tired as it was the second innings and it was close to lunch and Shami had the ball in his hand. He just ran up and in a typical Shami fashion bowled a half volley and was hit for a boundary. So, I got frustrated and I said 'what the heck are you doing" and Shami clearly showed signs as if he had no problem bowling a loose delivery. And I actually abused him in Tamil and he called me to ask what did I say. So I told him in Tamil which I a literally translating for you, 'If I was you and if I had the ball now then I would have taken two-three wickets rather than bowling such half volleys.'"

Ashwin said that his words pumped Shami up and the next thing he remembers was 'Chris Woakes' back part of the helmet flying and he got caught behind, and the partnership was broken.'

"Having realised it was working with him, I went to him and encouraged him to keep bowling that way and the very next ball Adil Rashid was caught behind. So ever since that incident, whenever there is a pressure, I communicate with him in Tamil. Even in Kings XI this year, when I spoke to him in Hindi, he gave away runs. So, I sat back and realised that maybe me speaking Tamil is taking the pressure off him. Sometimes I am surprised how he actually responds to what I am trying to say, obviously I mix English words in Tamil but he understands it well," the Tamil Nadu bowler added.

Karthik later revealed that since Ashwin and Shami get along so well, he was confident that Kings XI Punjab will pick up the UP pacer.

"During the IPL auction table, I told my CEO that Shami will be bought by Kings XI Punjab. He asked me "how come you are so sure?" and I told him that I know. Ashwin speaks to this guy in Tamil and I am sure he's going to speak to him in Tamil."

Karthik further added that even during the Test matches, the duo communicates in Tamil.