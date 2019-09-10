R Ashwin mercilessly trolls Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over Koffee With Karan controversy

Ashwin is known for his witty posts on social media and with his latest tweet, the Tamil Nadu cricketer poked fun at Lokesh Rahul and Hardik Pandya who landed in a massive controversy, earlier this year, for their comments on popular TV chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The duo faced backlash for their sexist remarks and even faced disciplinary action from the BCCI. They were fined Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created by Cricket Association for the blind, for promotion of the game for the blind within four weeks and even faced suspension for some time.

Ashwin posted an image of himself enjoying coffee along with his teammates Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav and even wrote a funny caption.

"A cup of coffee always tells you a story that you have never heard before!! what say @rohitsharma45. @kuldeep_18 @imsohamdesai," Ashwin captioned the image.

Both Rahul and Hardik have both learnt from their mistakes and emerged as better human beings. The duo looks back at the entire episode as a learning curve.

"It taught me that you need to be aware of your surroundings and how certain things can come across as sensitive to certain people. There's a lot I learnt as a person. I need to focus more on cricket, spend more time in the gym, on the field - practising and training. It made me more focussed on my profession and what I need to do. As I told you before, cricket is the only thing I am good at and there's nothing else I can do to survive, so I need to give it all I have. I am way too into it, I can't have a plan B now. I am 27 years old," Rahul was quoted in an interview some times back.

Team India, meanwhile, will be hosting South Africa for a T20I and Test series, starting September 15.