Rahul Chahar is a fabulous talent: Tendulkar

By Pti
Rahul Chahar bowled an astounding 13 dot balls finishing with superb figures of 1 for 14 in 4 overs
IPL 2019 - Final - Mumbai Indians beat CSK by 1 run

Hyderabad, May 13: Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar earned lavish praise from none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who termed him a "fabulous" talent, an opinion echoed by team's chief coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Chahar bowled an astounding 13 dot balls finishing with superb figures of 1 for 14 in 4 overs, bringing Mumbai Indians back in the match.

Those who have seen Chahar bowl a total of 81 overs in an Irani Cup game for Rest of India on a placid Jamtha track, swore by his talent.

The 13 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 6.55 in shorter version proved his versatility across formats.

"Rahul Chahar stands out. I shared my opinion (with Mahela) before he played his first game and I thought he was fabulous. Sixth to the 15th over, he bowled with a slip there and that was some real quality bowling in a crucial match," MI 'Icon' Tendulkar told Star Sports in a flash interview after the game.

Chahar was with the Mumbai Indians in 2018 also and coach Jayawardene also spoke highly of his talent.

"Rahul Chahar was brilliant and created the pressure through out for us," said the former Sri Lankan skipper.

 
    Monday, May 13, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
