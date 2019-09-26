Rahul Dravid deposes before BCCI Ethics Officer over alleged conflict of interest

Former Indian captain Dravid is currently working as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru and is also on the roster of India Cements, the company that owns IPL team Chennai Super Kings, as its vice president. The dual role had led allegations of conflict of interest against him.

Dravid had already explained his stand that he is on leave from India Cements and has no active role in Chennai Super Kings. Justice Jain is expected to announce his decision by Saturday.

Till recently, Dravid was also the coach of India A and India Under-19 side. Under his watch, the Under-19 side had won the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year in New Zealand. But last month, Dravid was replaced by Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey but the Bangalorean can opt to travel with any of those teams if he deems it necessary.

Earlier, Lt General Ravi Thogde, the new member of the CoA, had ruled out any conflict of interest for Dravid.

"There is no conflict on Rahul's case. He has got a notice and we have cleared his appointment. We had seen no conflict, but if the Ombudsman finds any conflict, we will give our response to the Ombudsman stating why we found no conflict," Thogde said after a CoA meeting last month.

"After that he (Ombudsman) has to consider. It's a process and it will continue."

Thogde stressed that the NCA needs to be of international standard under Dravid. "There are a few things that needs to be done at the NCA. There are shortage of grounds and staffs, including coaches. There has to be continuity. Someone of Dravid's stature will have to ensure that the NCA is of international standard. He has given his vision and we are fully in support of his vision. We will work together."