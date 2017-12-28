Rahul Dravid reveals the reason behind rise of Hardik Pandya in Team India

Mumbai, Dec 28: India cricketing legend Rahul Dravid feels one of the biggest reason behind the phenomenal rise of Hardik Pandya in such a short span of time is due to his X-factor.

According to the India A and Under-19 coach, since the Baroda-lad is a fast bowling all-rounder, which is still a rarity in India, he didn't face too much of competition. However, Dravid didn't take away the credit from Pandya - who's worked hard to get into the national side.

While addressing media persons at the pre-departure press conference of the India U-19 team in Mumbai, Dravid also talked about the reason for Hardik's success.

The 44-year-old former India captain said, "Hardik came into the team because of himself, he is the one who has put in the performances and he is the one who has that X-factor (referring to the skill on his CV: 'Seam-bowling all-rounder)."

"When you are a fast bowling all-rounder in India, there aren't many to compete with and that's the reality. If you are a batsman or spin bowler in the country, it's tough because there are a lot of people you compete with, if you are a fast bowling all-rounder, you can count on fingers of one hand, how many fast bowling all-rounders so to speak are playing in India," said 'The Wall'.

Dravid revealed the team management was searching a fast-bowling all-rounder for a long time because such a player would be key to the team's success on overseas tours. Dravid also praised the selectors for backing Pandya and showing patience in the youngster.

"When that opportunity opened up in the Indian team and there was a need to, the recognition that overseas tours coming up, we need to identify that kind of person and credit to the selectors," he added further.

Hardik had phenomenal 2017 as he has established himself a permanent member of the Indian side in the limited-overs format. His performances during Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka would help him present his case strongly for the series against South Africa.