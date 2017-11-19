Ravi Shastri to adopt a mentally and physically challenged kid from Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 19: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has decided to bat off the field after retiring from cricket 22 years ago.

During his stay in Kolkata in the ongoing Test between India and Sri Lanka, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team was taken to a Kolkata’s rehabilitation center which is run by former joint-secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Biswarup Dey.

Shastri, following a request from Biswarup Dey, visited the rehabilitation center. There, one of the physically and mentally retarded boys caught his eyes and Sashtri immediately responded with an extreme level of affection and assertion.

He has reportedly promised the owner of the center that he is going to adopt the 10-year-old boy named Ganesh.

Biswarup Dey said, “Yes, Indian team manager and former international cricketer Ravi Shastri has confirmed to me that he will be bearing the entire expense of the boy every month immediately. He will be sending the money to our center for the boy in the first week of every month.”

Ganesh was found by the rehabilitation center people around 10 years back on the streets of Kolkata. The boy is deaf and dumb.

He was also mentally retarded and he could not be left in the home alone. He often used to turn violent and restless. So the caretakers in the center had sometimes tied him down in his room. Shastri became quite emotional after having gone through all the information and he immediately decided to bear all the expenditures for the boy throughout his life.

It has also been learnt that after the ongoing Test at the Eden Gardens ends on coming Sunday, the whole Indian team will be visiting the rehabilitation center following a request from the team’s manager.

Incidentally, another former Indian international cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is going to publish autobiography soon. It is learnt that the name of his autobiography is Imperfect.